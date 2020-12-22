Pakistan
One dead, five injured in New Karachi ice depot explosion
- One women among five injured in the blast, rescue official said.
- Blast occurred inside a boiler room with in an ice depot.
Updated 22 Dec 2020
One person reportedly dead while at least five others sustain injuries in an explosion inside a boiler room with in an ice depot in New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, one women is among those injured, as the ceiling of the depot collapsed after the blast.
Bystanders rushed to the site to help the affected as rescue teams arrived.
According to police, a team is being dispatched to the site for assistance.
