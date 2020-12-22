AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

  • Hyderabad has 22.12% and Karachi has the third-highest coronavirus positivity rate which is 12.54%.
  • Punjab reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths after 50 people died in the last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 22 Dec 2020

On Tuesday, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) notified that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Abbottabad.

According to a statement from the NCOC, Abbottabad's COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 40.32%.

Abbottabad is followed by Hyderabad which has 22.12% and Karachi has the third-highest coronavirus positivity rate which is 12.54%.

Pakistan recorded 1,704 new coronavirus cases countrywide over the last 24 hours, out of which Sindh reported 644 new cases, Punjab 593 cases, Balochistan 24 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 267 new cases. Islamabad has recorded 159 new infections, Gilgit Baltistan four while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 new cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths after 50 people died in the last 24 hours. Sindh reported 19 deaths, KP seven, Islamabad reported two deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported four fatalities.

As the country witnesses a second wave of the coronavirus, the government has issued new guidelines, making face masks mandatory in public places. The government has also shut down all educational institutions which have switched to online classes.

Indoor dining at restaurants and weddings have also been banned by the government.

