AVN 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.62%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.31%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.16%)
PAEL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.36%)
PSO 217.76 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.02%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.14%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10%)
BR100 4,561 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (0.15%)
BR30 22,794 Increased By ▲ 65.23 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,343 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.06 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

  • Top US officials - including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - have blamed Russia for the espionage operation, although some officials and experts have told Reuters it is too soon to know for sure who is behind the breach.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Dozens of email accounts at the US Treasury Department were compromised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against US government agencies, the office of US Senator Ron Wyden said on Monday.

In a written statement, Wyden's office said that Senate Finance Committee staff were briefed that the hack of the Treasury Department appears to have been a significant one, "the full depth of which isn't known."

Wyden, the most senior Democrat on the committee, said that Microsoft notified the agency that dozens of email accounts had been compromised and that the hackers also penetrated the systems at Treasury's Departmental Offices division, which is home to its top officials.

"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," the statement said, although it added that the Internal Revenue Service said there was no evidence the tax agency was compromised or that taxpayer data was affected.

Wyden's statement carried a considerably more pessimistic tone than the one taken by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told CNBC earlier in the day that "the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

"I can assure you, we are completely on top of this," he said.

The Treasury declined to add to Mnuchin's comments, and did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wyden's statement.

A Wyden aide said the hackers were able to access the Treasury officials' Microsoft-hosted inboxes after taking control of the cryptographic key used by Treasury's "single sign on" infrastructure - a service used in many organizations so that employees can access a variety of services with a single username and password. The aide quoted Treasury officials as saying Mnuchin's inbox was not among those affected.

Microsoft did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

US governments and cybersecurity experts in several countries are still struggling to get their arms around the breach, which began earlier this year when hackers subverted the Texas-based software company SolarWinds and used the company as a springboard to jump deep into government and corporate networks.

Top US officials - including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - have blamed Russia for the espionage operation, although some officials and experts have told Reuters it is too soon to know for sure who is behind the breach.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement. Republican President Donald Trump, who has spent much of his term in office defending Russia from various allegations of hacking and interference, downplayed the breach and raised the possibility that China might be involved.

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday became the latest Trump loyalist to break with the outgoing president on the issue, telling a news conference that he agreed with Pompeo's assessment: "It certainly appears to be the Russians but I am not going to discuss it beyond that."

cybersecurity Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Republican President Donald Trump CNBC Attorney General Bill Barr Secretary of State Mike Pompeo US governments Mnuchin's US Senator Ron Wyden

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters