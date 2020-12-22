KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 344,051 tonnes of cargo comprising 214,320 tonnes of import cargo and 129,731 tonnes of export cargo including 9,077 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 214,320 tonnes comprised of 79,510 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,468 tonnes of DAP; 13,624 tonnes of chemical; 25,253 tonnes of wheat; 4,031 tonnes of soyabean and 85,454 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 129,731 tonnes comprised of 73,620 tonnes of containerised cargo; 60 tonnes of bulk cargo and 56,051 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 9,077 containers comprising of 6,674 containers import and 2,403 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were ten ships namely MOL Grandeur, Ever Dainty, Cosco Rotterdam, Northern Dedication, MSC Hina, Kota Nipah, MT Quetta, Merapi, Grate Epsilon and Team Challenge carrying containers, oil tankers and rice respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eleven vessels viz. Cosco Aden, AS Sicilia, Esperanza-N, Kota Nipah, Conti Courage, Wan Hai-613, Botany Bay, MT Shalamar, Sunray, Bhairavi and Strategic Endeavor carrying containers, oil tankers and Fertilizer respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ships namely Conti Courage carrying containers expected to sail on Monday.

There are four vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, Xin Shanghai, Hyundai Paramount and Green Belt carrying containers and white spirit respectively due to arrive on Monday while two vessels viz. Bridge and Xin Qing Dao carrying containers are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 205,625 tonnes comprising 185,307 tonnes of import cargo and 20,320 tonnes of export cargo including 2,073 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 185,307 tonnes includes 67,773 tonnes of coal; 22,224 tonnes of LNG; 950 tonnes of LPG; 34,451 tonnes of mogas; 16,954 tonnes of canola; 15,800 tonnes of palm oil; 7,471 tonnes of chemical and 19,684 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,320 tonnes includes 617 tonnes of bitumen and 19,703 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,073 containers comprising of 1,036 containers import and 1,037 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were two ships namely MSC Hina and MOL Grandeur carrying containers respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while six ships namely CL Zhuang He, Annikan, Maritime Meridian, Al-Duhail, BW Denube and FCL London carrying coal, chemical, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of fourteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, chemical, canola, natural gas, petroleum gas, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty one vessels viz. Seamax Bridgeport, MSC Amalifi, Gerco Pyrenees, Star Aquarius, SB Gemini, New Spirit, African Tern, Best Harmony, Wmmaris-2, Popi-S, Bregaglia, Tomson Gas, Gas Amazon, Epic Bermuda, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Silver Millie, Silver Ebalina, Maritime Suzanne and Horizon carrying containers, coal, wheat, cement, canola, LPG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Seamax Bridgeport, MSC Amalifi, Maersk Bentonville, Genco Pyrenees and Bhairavi carrying containers, coal and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

There are two ships namely Maersk Bentonville and Bhairavi carrying containers and chemical respectively due to arrive on Monday while another ship namely MSC Pina carrying containers is due to arrive on Tuesday.

