Pakistan
Shahzad urges people to follow SOPs to avoid Covid spread
- In a tweet, Shehzad Akbar prays for speedy recovery of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, who has been tested for Covid -19.
22 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Advisor on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday urged the people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid spread of the virus.
In a tweet, Shehzad Akbar prays for speedy recovery of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, who has been tested for Covid -19.
