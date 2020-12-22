AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Home loan facility a big incentive for people: Opposition leader

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to construct five million houses and these steps were the proving his commitment to facilitate people at grass root level.
APP 22 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said the easiest home loan incentive and low cost housing scheme had enabled middle class to have its own home.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to construct five million houses and these steps were the proving his commitment to facilitate people at grass root level.

He stated this while addressing to a press conference at Insaf House here.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shehzad Qureshi, Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ghaffar, PTI leader Arsalan Faisal Mirza, Fiza Zeeshan and others were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi said Pakistan People Party had a long list of promises and but the party was giving excuses for last 13 years and announcing hollow claims instead of working for welfare of people on ground.

He said that four decades had passed since the enactment of Employees Old Age Benefit Institute and Social Security Act but citizens still awaited for their benefits.

He added that PTI government has distributed almost Rs 63 billion in the province under Ehsas Cash Programme.

President PTI Karachi, Khurram Sherzaman said PPP was made up of a bunch of incompetent persons.

He said according to a survey 53 percent of people opined that transport system was ruined and fire brigade facilities were not available in the province.

MPAs Arsalan Taj and Bilal Ghaffar also addressed the press conference.

