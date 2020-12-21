FF Steel, KP-Tevta sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Frontier Foundry Steel (FF Steel) has become partner with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for imparting competency based training (CBT) to prepare market-oriented manpower for steel manufacturing sector of the Country.

For this purpose, KP-TEVTA and FF Steel have signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under this agreement, FF Steel will offer a six-month duration course to students in its Steel Factories; both Peshawar and Lahore. Each course will be of six months duration. The students will undergo practical on the job training at FF Steel Mill under the supervision of FF engineers for one week followed by one week theory classes at KP-TEVTA. The same schedule will be repeated during the six months of the training course.

Criteria for the induction of students would be Secondary School Certificate (SSC), age between 18 to 30 years, holder of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and for this purpose the candidates will have to register themselves with KP-TEVTA.

The students would be enrolled by KP TEVTA in collaboration with FF Steel. The training is designed to impart both theory and practical training to the enrolled students. KP TEVTA would be responsible for the theoretical part of the training, whereas the FF Steel will be responsible for the practical part of the training. The ratio of theoretical and practical training will be 50:50.

The students will be provided free hostel facilities during the training, classes are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2020.

Under the said agreement KP-TEVTA and FF Steel, the former will be responsible for dealing and coordinating with all stakeholders, managing advertisements regarding program’s announcements, participating in the test, interviews, and selection committee, managing all stationery and administrative expenses, granting monthly stipend to the trainees and monitoring and managing on the job training provided by the FF Steel to the trainees.

Similarly, the responsibilities of FF Steel include participating in the selection of trainees through interviews and or assessments, providing practical training to selected candidates inside company premises under the supervision of engineers, providing curriculum along with presentation to KP-TEVTA, participation in curriculum revision as and when required and conducting trainings for trainers.

On completion of the six-month course, the students will be given a certificate of completion by FF Steel and KP-TEVTA as well as certification of RPL from TTB. FF Steel has also decided to retain the top 25% of students who successfully complete this course and would be given job opportunities by FF Steel at more than 50% minimum wage rate.

Talking to this scribe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FF Steel, Zarak Khan said that the project is a CSR initiative of the company and termed a new beginning in uplifting employment opportunities for youth. He said, FF Steel is engaged with various national universities and multiple projects that are both mutually beneficial for students and the organization. These engagements, he said vary from preparing case studies for conducting joint research and development (R&D) on engineering process, new product development and better utility or product in construction. Most of these projects help students in achieving their final year research successfully and getting a taste of real industry challenges.

FF Steel’s collaboration with KP-TEVTA is a role model for the whole country and is deemed to a success for both as all prevailing problems like job allocation, skill based on the job training, training of teachers and provision of machinery would be addressed. Working in a corporate setup like FF Steel will not only polish the technical skills of graduates rather would also polish their soft skills and get them accustomed to the company discipline as well.

