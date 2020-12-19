Pakistani developers top global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge

Pakistani developers have topped the global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge by bagging the most top 50 finishes out of any country.

One of the most popular coding competitions in the world, the TopTal Speed Coding Challenge features a collection of intriguing challenges that need to be solved as quickly as possible by participants in order to earn points.

As per the organizer TopTal, as many as 2,000 coders and developers from a total of 137 countries participated in the challenge.

India fielded the highest number of participants with 251, while 128 participants from Pakistan took part in the challenge. Nigeria with 88, Bangladesh with 82, Malaysia with 74, and the United States with 67.

With a total of five participants bagging top 50 finishes in the final leaderboard, Pakistan secured the top spot with most Top 50 Finishers by any country participating in the challenge.

With an impressive total of 3494 points, MALLU was the highest-ranking Pakistani developer in the speed coding challenge with a fourth-place finish.

Bangladesh, Brazil, and Serbia ended up tying for the second-highest number of top 50 finishes, as each nation was represented by three participants in Top 50 Finishers.

This was followed by Croatia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, with two Top 50 Finisher positions each.