AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistani developers top global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge

  • As many as 2,000 coders and developers from a total of 137 countries participated in the challenge.
  • India fielded the highest number of participants with 251, while 128 participants from Pakistan took part in the challenge.
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2020

Pakistani developers have topped the global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge by bagging the most top 50 finishes out of any country.

One of the most popular coding competitions in the world, the TopTal Speed Coding Challenge features a collection of intriguing challenges that need to be solved as quickly as possible by participants in order to earn points.

As per the organizer TopTal, as many as 2,000 coders and developers from a total of 137 countries participated in the challenge.

India fielded the highest number of participants with 251, while 128 participants from Pakistan took part in the challenge. Nigeria with 88, Bangladesh with 82, Malaysia with 74, and the United States with 67.

With a total of five participants bagging top 50 finishes in the final leaderboard, Pakistan secured the top spot with most Top 50 Finishers by any country participating in the challenge.

With an impressive total of 3494 points, MALLU was the highest-ranking Pakistani developer in the speed coding challenge with a fourth-place finish.

Bangladesh, Brazil, and Serbia ended up tying for the second-highest number of top 50 finishes, as each nation was represented by three participants in Top 50 Finishers.

This was followed by Croatia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, with two Top 50 Finisher positions each.

JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge TopTal Coding Challenge

Pakistani developers top global JavaScript Speed Coding Challenge

FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters