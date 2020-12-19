Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Renowned religious scholar and leader of Tableeghi Jammat Maulana Tariq Jameel has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement was made by Maulana Tariq Jameel on Twitter saying he has tested negative for the virus.

He requested followers to remember him in their prayers. May Allah let the humanity get rid of this pandemic with His blessings.

Earlier, in a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19."

On Sunday, the Maulana announced on his Twitter that for the past few days, he was not feeling well and on getting tested for coronavirus, his test came out positive. He said he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday on the advice of the doctors.

It is worth to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

About 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the aforementioned period and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases in the country is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.