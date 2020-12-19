KSE-100 Index falls: BRIndex100 flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend and closed on a negative note as investors opted to book profits on available margins on the last day of the trading week. BRIndex100 lost 2.03 points or 0.04 percent to close at 4,600.53 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,625.99 and intraday low of 4,591.28 points. Volumes stood at 416.572 million shares. BRIndex30 decreased by 22.12 points or 0.1 percent to close at 23,052.83 points with a turnover of 232.535 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 43,740.56 points, down 26.13 points or 0.06 percent. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 482.628 million shares as compared to 497.562 million shares traded on Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares and withdrew $2.884 million from Pakistan capital market. The market capitalization increased by Rs 13 billion to Rs 8.028 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 200 closed in negative and 187 in positive while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Refinery was the volume leader with 38.071 million shares however lost Rs 0.94 to close at Rs 21.61 followed by Fauji Foods that gained Rs 0.33 to close at Rs 17.51 with 31.500 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Indus Dyeing were the top gainers increasing by Rs 300.00 and Rs 33.00 respectively to close at Rs 9300.00 and Rs 553.00 while Sapphire Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 84.67 and Rs 42.98 respectively to close at Rs 1044.32 and Rs 918.02.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 18.00 points or 0.21 percent to close at 8,627.58 points with total turnover of 11.235 million shares.

BR Cement Index fell by 31.92 points or 0.52 percent to close at 6,081.17 points with 16.967 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 15.14 points or 0.17 percent to close at 9,040.75 points with 37.373 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,011.86 points, down 5.46 points or 0.11 percent with 36.671 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 11.00 points or 0.27 percent to close at 4,138.62 points with 28.811 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 18.95 points or 0.78 percent to close at 2,457.90 points with 57.561 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index blew both hot and cold, making an intra-day high of plus 189 points and stooping to a low of minus 128 points, finally closing at 43,740 levels, down 26 points.

Major pressure came in the second half on back of FTSE rebalancing which took place. Heavy participation was witnessed in the banking sector where NBP (up 1.8 percent), MEBL (up 0.6 percent), UBL (up 0.6 percent) and HBL (up 0.4 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sectors.

Steel sector also enjoyed the upward trend where ISL (up 1.4 percent), ASL (up 3.6 percent), INIL (up 1.4 percent) and CSAP (up 0.7 percent) gained to close in the green zone. Activity was witnessed in PSO (up 2.8 percent) which closed higher than its previous day closing.

