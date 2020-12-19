KMC's seasonal plantation to kick off today

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to launch campaign for planting seasonal saplings from today. Mary Gold, Chrysanthemun and other trees would be planted while 100,000 saplings are currently available at KMC nurseries, the administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting of Parks and Horticulture department.

Ahmed was briefed about measures to uplift parks and plantation around roads. DG Parks Taha Saleem and other KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

"All possible measures would be taken to make Karachi green and beautiful," the administrator said.

