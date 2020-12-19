Ilma University faculty writes for int'l journal

KARACHI: Ilma University has stepped into the green zone having published an article analyzing the relationship between green innovation and environmental performance in large manufacturing firms in an international research journal. The university has applauded the commendable work of its assistant professor Shafique-ur-Rehman, the author of the article.

It was undoubtedly a great achievement to see the university sharing equally high-level findings, analytical research and viewpoints with other renowned universities across the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020