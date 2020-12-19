Markets
Board meetings in progress
19 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Dawood Hercules 18.12.2020 02.30 p.m. To consider the Meeting in
Corporation Limited Friday Annual Corporate progress
Plan 2021 & any
other agenda and
also review Company's
Sukuk 1 & 2
==========================================================================================
