KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Dawood Hercules 18.12.2020 02.30 p.m. To consider the Meeting in Corporation Limited Friday Annual Corporate progress Plan 2021 & any other agenda and also review Company's Sukuk 1 & 2 ==========================================================================================

