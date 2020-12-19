KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

================================================ CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF DEC 2020 & JAN 2021 ================================================ TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================ 17.12.2020 Thursday 21.12.2020 Monday 18.12.2020 Friday 22.12.2020 Tuesday 21.12.2020 Monday 23.12.2020 Wednesday 22.12.2020 Tuesday 24.12.2020 Thursday 23.12.2020 Wednesday 28.12.2020 Monday 24.12.2020 Thursday 29.12.2020 Tuesday 28.12.2020 Monday 30.12.2020 Wednesday 29.12.2020 Tuesday 31.12.2020 Thursday 30.12.2020 Wednesday 04.01.2021 Monday 31.12.2020 Thursday Monday ================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Quaid-e-Azam Day/ Christmas: Friday 25th December, 2020

Bank Holiday: Friday 1st January 2020

Due to Bank Holiday on January 1, 2021, Merge Settlement will take place on January 4, 2021 for the trading transaction of 30th and 31st December, 2020.

