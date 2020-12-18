AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Moeed urges world community to prevent India from destabilising region

  • "We have informed the world that we know exactly what India wants to do. We also know that some capitals were already aware."
APP 18 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Friday said Pakistan had reminded the world that peace was a collective responsibility where it should prevent India from destabilizing the region, an attempt to divert attention from its domestic troubles.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had just informed international media in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and we had very specific and reliable intelligence of Indian plans to attempt surgical strikes against Pakistan.

"We know that India is deeply unnerved because its acts of aggression against Pakistan through state sponsored terrorism and blatant disinformation based propaganda have been exposed."

India's desperation, he said had reached absurd levels where if they think they could strike a united and proud nation that was a nuclear power.

"We have informed the world that we know exactly what India wants to do. We also know that some capitals were already aware."

The SAPM said: "Let there be no doubt that Pakistan stands for peace but if provoked, our armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and teach our enemy the lesson they deserve."

