AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austria to go into third lockdown after Christmas, media report

  • The lockdown will last longer for those who do not get tested for the coronavirus, while those who test negative will be able to come out of lockdown, several outlets reported.
AFP 18 Dec 2020

VIENNA: Austria will go into a third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas that will last until Jan. 18, several Austrian media outlets including national news agency APA reported on Friday.

The lockdown will last longer for those who do not get tested for the coronavirus, while those who test negative will be able to come out of lockdown, several outlets reported.

A spokesman for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office was not immediately available for comment.

lockdown Christmas CoronaVac

Austria to go into third lockdown after Christmas, media report

Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters