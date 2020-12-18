Israeli men going in droves to UAE to "sleep with prostitutes"

(Karachi) In a startling revelation, Israeli men are reportedly flying in groups to Dubai to "sleep with prostitutes" just a month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened its airspace to Israel, an article published in Ynet News reported.

The report highlighted the new disgusting phenomenon related to Israeli men who travelled to the UAE with a mission to "sleep with as many prostitutes as possible." The 'sex tourism' in Dubai has allowed the men to come to town with thousands of dollars in their pockets just to fulfill their sexual desire.

"It happens in the luxury hotels of Dubai, in the nightclubs, everywhere. Outside the hotels, people walk around with brochures and shove you in the hand," says Benny, a businessman who visits Dubai frequently.

"They already recognize the groups of Israelis, approach them with options of a photo gallery on an iPad or mobile. Everything is very open, as if it were a pizza menu with toppings," he said.

Another businessman Shlomi said, "This is a thriving Israeli sex tourism business in Dubai."

Meanwhile, Eran, who flew to Dubai from Tel Aviv with his friends has been staying in a luxury hotel. He and his friends say they came here to sleep with the prostitutes. The group paid a hefty amount for the purpose highlighting the degrading treatment of women in UAE.

A few months ago, the UAE and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

US President Donald Trump hosted the White House ceremony, capping a dramatic month when first the UAE and then Bahrain agreed to reverse decades of ill will without a resolution of Israel's decades-old dispute with the Palestinians.

The deals, denounced by the Palestinians, make them the third and fourth Arab states to take such steps to normalize ties since Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The pact which brought Israel, the UAE and Bahrain together reflects their shared concern about Iran's rising influence in the region and development of ballistic missiles. Iran has been critical of the agreement.