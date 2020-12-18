Clarification

AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
18 Dec 2020

KARACHI: This is with reference to a news item entitled “NEPRA urges SSGCL to ink GSA with KE” published in Business Recorder on December 17, 2020. “The news item calls for some clarifications so that the general public is apprised of the facts.

“It needs to be clarified that in April 2018 both the companies-SSGC and K-Electric (KE) reached an amicable solution of the issue in pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) dated April 23, 2018 wherein the CCOE directed for the finalisation and signing of TORs for the settlement of dues between SSGC and KE and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. “The TORs were initialled by the MDs of both the Companies (SSGC and KE) in April 2018 and it was decided to engage an independent reputable Chartered Accountant Firm for the purpose. While SSGC had sent the signed document (TORs) to KE in August 2018, KE is still reluctant to counter-sign the same. In June 2018, KE went to the Sindh High Court when SSGC exerted pressure on KE to execute the TORs for reconciliation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Energy remained in picture on the developments related to the above issue since 2018 and as per Nepra directives, SSGC has referred the matter of implementation of CCOE decision of April 23, 2018 once again to the concerned quarters in Islamabad. Nepra, summarily, has been informed on the status of the matter.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

