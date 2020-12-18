PTM agitating Pashtun community via disinformation: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed said Thursday Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was agitating Pashtun community in Pakistan via disinformation and slander for the armed forces.

Expanding on the recent revelations by the EU Disinfo Lab, the federal minister said Indian social media accounts were engaged in vile propaganda to damage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said it was not the government but an independent research lab that brought to the fore those malicious activities against Pakistan in which some of the Pakistani renowned journalists were also involved.

The conspiracies behind protests regarding Balochistan in other countries have also been uncovered by the same lab.

He said even Pakistani expatriates were surprised who were those people carrying out protests against Pakistan.

Those people carry out planned protests against Pakistan and cover it on media to benefit from it and in the same vein, the anti-Shia campaigns are run by some elements to air sectarian fire.

He claimed the propaganda against Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Karachi, run via social media campaign is also part and parcel of the same anti-Pakistan conspiracy being orchestrated by India.

India is now plagued by the same fundamentalism and has always tried to associate with Pakistan, Murad Saeed said, and noted, we need to identify the elements being used for this or Pakistan will continue to be maligned like this.

