Lahore-based police stations: Upload data of registered FIRs from 2010 into system, orders DIG

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over the increasing crime ratio, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan has called upon the police officers to follow principles of community policing besides improving the ratio of arrests, recoveries and submission of challans before courts.

The senior police officer stated this while presiding over a meeting to review operational and security strategies for crime control and overall law and order situation of the city at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Thursday.

SSP Operations Ahsan Saifullah, SP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan, SP Headquarters Malik Jameel Zafar, SP Dolphin Rashid Hadayat and all Divisional SPs, SDPOs and DSPs attended the meeting. Addressing the participants, the DIG directed to gather and upload data of all the FIRs registered in Lahore-based police stations from 2010 till date into the police’s online system. He said in the wake of present circumstances and to meet the challenges of urban policing, the prevention and detection of crimes is the joint responsibility of operations and investigation wings of the police department.

He directed the divisional SPs and supervisory officers to control and maintain law and order through advanced intelligence information and community engagements.

