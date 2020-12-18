KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 176,346 tonnes of cargo comprising 143,480 tonnes of import cargo and 32,866 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 143,480 tonnes comprised of 63,594 tonnes of containerised cargo; 231 tonnes of bulk cargo; 11,802 tonnes of DAP; 19,018 tonnes of wheat; 10,500 tonnes of rock phosphate and 38,335 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 32,866 tonnes comprised of 27,925 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,350 tonnes of barite lump and 1,591 tonnes of rice.

There were four ships namely Erving, Triple Success, Vully and Jia He carrying containers, oil tanker, rice and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. X-Press Bardsey, Merapi and Mega Benefit carrying containers, oil tankers and soyabean respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Bright Venture, Chrysanthi-S and Mahavir carrying wheat anf mogas respectively expected to sail on Thursday while two ships namely X-Press Bardsey and Scirocco carrying containers and mogas respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are three vessels viz. Botany Bay, MOL Grandeur and Yu Chang carrying containers and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Thursday while five vessels viz. Ever Dainty, MSC Hina, AS Sicilia, Northern Dedication and Ince Kastamonu carrying containers and wheat respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 226,198 tonnes comprising 160,230 tonnes of import cargo and 65,968 tonnes of export cargo including 4,638 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 160,230 tonnes includes 57,380 tonnes of coal; 31,900 tonnes of furnace oil; 5,684 tonnes of LPG; 8,149 tonnes of wheat; 12,500 tonnes of palm oil; 21,290 tonnes of steel coil; 1,173 tonnes of project cargo and 22,154 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,968 tonnes includes 65,968 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,638 containers comprising of 1,166 containers import and 3,472 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were three ships namely Lisa, MSC Lisbon and Da Liang carrying containers and project cargo respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while three ships namely Maersk Columbus, Spinel and African Turaco carrying containers, steel coil and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, general cargo, coal, wheat, petroleum gas, furnace oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eighteen vessels viz. CMA CGM Medea, The Black Smith, CL Zhuangh He, Gal Kamal, Amami-K, IVS Haya Kita, Bregaglia, Star Sirius, Popi-S, Orhan, Gas Amazon, BW Danube, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Silver Millie, Bochem Singapore and FCL London carrying containers, bitumen, coal, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were three ships viz. CMA CGM Medea, Gal Kamal and Orhan carrying containers, coal and rice respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Grains and Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There are three ships namely Cape Male, Conti Courage and Maersk Jalan carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Friday.

