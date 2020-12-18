Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (December 17, 2020).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 16-12-2020 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 9,750 180 9,930 9,830 + 100/- Equivalent 40 kgs 10,449 193 10,642 10,535 + 107/- ===========================================================================

