Allama Iqbal Business Park: SBC launched to pave way for speedy establishment

LAHORE: The Sialkot Business Council (SBC) has been launched as a business policy advocacy and execution platform by the 13 largest private-sector institutions, industrial and export-oriented associations to pave the way for the quick and speedy establishment of Allama Iqbal Business Park in Sialkot announced by the PM in his recent visit to the city, besides doubling exports in short-term.

The SBC will be a professionally-run organization headed and assisted by a full-time convener and secretary, who will work closely with relevant provincial and federal governments’ departments, ministries, regulators and other organizations and professional bodies to explore the new venture of industrialization in Sialkot.

The member bodies of SBC included Sialkot Chamber, Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry port Trust, AirSial Company, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporter Association (PHMA), Surgical Manufacturers Association, Gloves Manufacturers Association, Sports Goods Manufacturers Association, Leather Garments Manufacturers Association, Sialkot Tannery Zone, Cutlery Manufacturers Association and Pakistan Steel Import & Traders Association.

PRGMEA Central chairman Sohail A Sheikh and chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar welcomed the formation of Sialkot Business Council on recommendation of Special Advisor to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and provincial minister Ch Muhammad Akhlaq who held a first meeting, taking all the chairpersons of the 13 bodies onboard.

They unanimously announced to support the formation of this platform, endeavouring to further promote exports from Sialkot, creating more investment and employment through establishment of new industrial units in the town.

“Our main object is also to increase export from $2.5 billion to $5 billion just in a couple of years as our short-term target,” observed Sohail A Sheikh.

He said that Allama Iqbal Business Park would be located on 1000 acres of land to also facilitate the golden triangle cities of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Wazirabad along with Sialkot. Multiple industries will be structured in line with the Chinese model which will also attract the foreign investment with a view to establish JVs in various sectors, he added.

Sohail Sheikh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Sialkot had advised the business community to prepare the proposal of SBC for its submission to the commerce and industry ministry, followed by a joint meeting of the stakeholders with the PM himself in the chair to discuss more details in this regard.

“During Imran Khan’s visit, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PM Advisor Razaq Dawood and Industries Minister Hammad Azhar had assured the SCCI President Qaisar Baryar and the all businessmen of their full support to acquire the land and infrastructure of these projects,” he added.

Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said that the purpose of this SBC platform is also to promote the environment-friendly and green industry, equipped with HR training institutes, human skill development centres, water and chemical treatment plants, small vending industrial units as well as the labour colonies.

