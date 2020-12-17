Japan eyes new bond issuance at $423bn to fund FY2021/22 budget

TOKYO: Japan is arranging to issue around 43.6 trillion yen ($423 billion) in new bonds for the next financial year starting in April 2021, beating 32.6 trillion yen initially planned for this fiscal year, three government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The amount was a little shy of a record 44.3 trillion yen issued on an initial basis in fiscal 2010, in the wake of the global financial crisis, in a sign of the government's will to maintain a fiscal discipline, the sources said on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.