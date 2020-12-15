Govt decides to hold early Senate elections via ‘open voting’

The Federal government on Tuesday decided to hold early Senate elections via ‘open voting’, Geo News citing its sources reported.

As per details, the decision was taken by the government during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was decided that election will take place in February instead of March and via process of ‘open vote’ for the first time.

Through the open voting process, everyone will know who voted for who in the upcoming upper house polls.

It was also decided that government will go to the Supreme Court to ensure the elections are held in the second month of 2021.

During the meeting, Chaudhry proposed that the government should consult the Opposition on any electoral reforms it undertakes in the Parliament.

However, the prime minister said that whenever the government tried to contact the Opposition for any reform, it started to ask for an NRO.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan put forth his legal opinion on holding early elections while Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan briefed members on the legal and political angles of the move.