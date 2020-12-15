Bilawal meets Shehbaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail, discusses political situation

(Karachi) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday, media reported.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira also accompanied Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto offered condolence to Shehbaz Sharif over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Both the leaders discussed national politics and the political situation in country.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Bilawal said that the rulers lack courage to hear the truth and are unable to run the system.

“No country keeps its opposition leader as well as former leaders in jails,” Bilawal said. “They are thrown in jails due to personal ego of the rulers,” he stated.

The PPP chairman said that all opposition parties are on the same page. “Resignations are our atom bombs, and we will jointly decide to use them,” he pointed out.