PIA starting flights to another Saudi City

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it will begin flight operations to and from another city in Saudi Arabia, Abha, to meet the demand for air travel by Pakistanis living there.

According to ARY News, PIA will operate two flights per week to Abha from Islamabad and Lahore.

The national airline carrier was granted the permission to operate these flights by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on the 5th of November.

PIA has already issued a flight schedule for Abha with the first flight flying out from Multan on the 18th of November.

It has been reported that PIA will be employing its Airbus 320 for flights on this route.