France's Macron says mention of climate in constitution will be put to referendum
15 Dec 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday any reference to climate change in the French Constitution will be decided via a referendum.
"The reform concerns the ideas of biodiversity, environment and tackling climate change under the article 1 of the Constitution", Macron said after a meeting on the issue in Paris.
"It will be put to a referendum", he added.
