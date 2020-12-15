AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,582 Increased By ▲ 24.16 (0.53%)
BR30 23,016 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (0.06%)
KSE100 43,537 Increased By ▲ 271.08 (0.63%)
KSE30 18,173 Increased By ▲ 84.63 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore edges up in choppy trade, SGX benchmark extends fall

  • China, the world's biggest steel producer, churned out 87.66 million tonnes of crude steel last month, down from 92.2 million tonnes in October but up from 80.29 million tonnes in November 2019.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

MANILA: Iron ore futures were mixed on Tuesday, with Dalian prices edging up in choppy trade while the Singapore benchmark extended losses, after data showed China's crude steel production fell for a third straight month in November.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange traded weaker for most of the morning session before settling 0.1% higher at 980.50 yuan ($149.60) a tonne by the midday break.

Iron ore's most-traded January contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5% to $150.80 a tonne by 0352 GMT, extending losses for a second day after a 14-session rally that stretched valuation to above $160.

China, the world's biggest steel producer, churned out 87.66 million tonnes of crude steel last month, down from 92.2 million tonnes in October but up from 80.29 million tonnes in November 2019.

On a positive note, industrial output in the world's top metals consumer grew 7% in November from a year earlier, expanding for the eighth straight month.

But "the growth picture is at risk", said Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China. "We continue to see the technology war as the biggest risk for China in 2021, along with the risk of credit defaults continuing."

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore steelmaking Singapore Exchange

Dalian iron ore edges up in choppy trade, SGX benchmark extends fall

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters