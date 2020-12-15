AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Members BOD of PPPA: Ministry proposes four names

Mushtaq Ghumman 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has proposed four members, including Akbar Ayub Khan's, as members of Board of Directors of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), official sources told Business Recorder.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) was established under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act (VIII of 2017) with a mandate to establish a regulatory framework to attract domestic and foreign private investment for the development of public infrastructure in Pakistan.

The PPPA Act of 2017 was later amended through the PPPA (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 with the aim to make the Authority a more effective and efficient body. The Ordinance was extended by the National Assembly for a further period of 120 days with effect from November 4, 2020.

Under Section 6 of the PPPA Act 2017 (VIII of 2017), as amended by Article 7 of the PPPA (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Board of Directors of the Authority comprises ten members. Five members from private sector are nominated by the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has proposed the nomination of four private members to the Board of Directors of the PPPA out of the panel of following fifteen experts.

Principal Candidates: (i) Akbar Ayub Khan; (ii) Atif Kaludi; (iii) Adnan Rizvi and; (iv) Ms. Hurna Ijaz Zaman. B-Alternative Candidates; (v) Asim Nazir; (vi) Agha Waqar Javed; (vii) Ahsan Ali Chughtai; (viii) Zafar Masud; (ix) Waqar Ahmed Malik; (x) Dr. Jamil Masud; (xi) Sardar Ahmed Durrani; (xii) Muhammad Aminuddin; (xiii) Raza Rahim; (xiv) Matin Amjad and; (xv) Syed Salim Raza.

To this end, a summary was moved seeking approval of the Prime Minister to place the proposal before the Federal Cabinet. The Prime Minister approved the proposed names. Accordingly, the nominated private members of the Board will also be required to sign the approved undertaking at the time of acceptance of their respective offers of appointment regarding conflict of interest.

