Punjab records 329 fresh corona cases, 14 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 11,536 cases reported during the last 24 hours, as many as 329 fresh cases and 14 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 127,541 and deaths to 3365.

With recovery of 88 more people, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 114,998 in the province. However, another 1,719 people have recovered from Covid-19 across Pakistan, taking the country's total recoveries to 384,719.

The government's database on coronavirus showed that 2,456 patients are in critical condition.

Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: "It was illogical to hold a public meeting in the backdrop of corona surge and the cabal is facing the consequences of its foolishness." She said the number of Covid-19 patients has reached to 62,228 in Lahore only. On the other hand, an EPI counter has been set up in the labor room of the Lahore General Hospital for immunization of newborns. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar told media that now, the health of newborns will be protected through immunisation in time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020