Anti-polio campaign launched in 87 UCs of Lahore

Recorder Report Updated 15 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday launched an anti-polio campaign in 87 sensitive union councils of the provincial capital. District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz kicked off the campaign at Samanabad Hospital by administrating polio drops to children under the age of five years old. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia, CEO Health, DDO Health Samanabad, UNICEF representatives and others.

While talking on the occasion, the DC said that about 6.6 million children will be vaccinated during the campaign. "More than 1,200 teams are taking part in the campaign to immunize the children in these union councils," he added. He appealed to the parents get their children vaccinated against polio; "immunization is very important for the future of our children".

