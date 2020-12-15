Two FIRs registered against PML-N workers

LAHORE: The city police on the complaint of Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) registered a first information report (FIR) on Monday against the workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for forcible entry into the Greater Iqbal Park and vandalising the state property on Saturday night - a day before the PDM's power show at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PHA Security Supervisor Muhammad Yousaf stated in the FIR that he was present at the Greater Iqbal Park with two security guards when Sallah-ud-Din Pappi and Imran Ilyas of PML-N came along with 30-40 unidentified workers and (allegedly) broke the locks of Gate No 5.

While chanting full-throated slogan "Go Imran Go" and hurling "severe" threats, the complainant alleged that the suspects forcefully helped entry of different Mazda drivers into the park to drop chairs and generators for the opposition's power show. Yousaf said that all the workers and supporters were "furious" and were carrying batons.

The complainant while seeking action against Pappi and Ilyas and the other unidentified workers for their alleged involvement in the affairs of state asserted that he can identify the suspects upon interaction.

On this, the Larri Adda police booked the nominated and unidentified suspects under sections 186, 427, 147, 149, 506, 269, 270 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the Larri Adda police also registered another FIR against some 20 to 25 unidentified PML-N workers for manhandling security guards and damaging the gates of the Greater Iqbal Park.

Registered on the complaint of one Zeeshan Haider Naqvi, the complainant alleged that the PML-N workers not only damaged and intervened in the official work but they also manhandled his "security guards."

