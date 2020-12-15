AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Pakistan

'HR should adapt with ever-changing nature of work'

15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: "The way we work has been irrevocably changed by the challenges we have been faced with in this difficult and uncertain year. Today, you will find more people working from their homes than in office spaces as organisations have shifted towards a fully remote or hybrid work model in order to overcome the limitations placed upon them by the need for social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19."

These thoughts were expressed by Siwar Zein, Human Resource Director, Microsoft Emerging Markets while highlighting that workforce is changing with Covid-19 and HR practitioners must change with it.

The success of a remote work environments has meant that a number of organisations are now looking at making this a more permanent shift in the future. A LinkedIn survey found that while 43 percent of respondents are now currently working remotely, a whopping 45 percent of them are looking to continue with remote work post-COVID-19 and create a more fluid and flexible way of working.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

