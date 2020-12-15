AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
US blacklists two Iranian over Levinson abduction

Reuters 15 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday blacklisted two Iranian officials who it accused of involvement in the 2007 disappearance of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who Washington believes was abducted in Iran and died in captivity.

The sanctions on Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security are the latest in a long series of such actions by US President Donald Trump, whose term ends on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

As a result of the sanctions, any property of the men under US jurisdiction must be blocked and US persons are generally barred from dealing with them. Foreign persons risk blacklisting for dealing with them and foreign banks also could be punished for knowingly facilitating a significant transaction for them.

"Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson's abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the regime," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

In a conference call, US officials said all evidence the United States has gathered so far indicates that Levinson, who went missing on Iran's Kish Island in the Gulf in April 2007, likely died in captivity.

Levinson's family said on March 25 it believed Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials.

