THE RUPEE: Fall against USD

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR fell against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also fell against Euro, AED and SR in open market. This was despite the trend of weakening dollar for riskier assets in global currency markets in face of optimism regarding COVID-19 vaccine.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee went down by 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 160.40 and 160.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went down by10 paisas for buying and by 20 paisas for selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 160.30 and 160.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.55 and 43.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.30 Open Offer Rs 160.70 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.40 Offer Rate Rs 160.50 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.50 against the previous closing rate of Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 respectively.

Similarly, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.50 and Rs 213.90 against Friday's closing trend of Rs 210.00 and Rs 211.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,250(selling) and Rs110,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020