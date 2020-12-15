Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
15 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 14, 2020).
=========================================================================
=========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================
Sherman Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 175.36
Adam Sec. 5,000 181.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 179.77
Darson Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 109.20
Y.H. Sec. 60,000 111.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 61,000 111.46
Alfalah Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 70 127.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70 127.00
FDM Capital Engro Polymer & Chem 5,000 48.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 48.65
Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 250,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. National Refinery 1,000 280.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 280.00
SAZ Capital Pak Refinery 50,000 21.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 21.60
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 10,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 36.00
First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 168,000 75.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 75.50
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 160,000 129.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 129.37
=========================================================================
Total Turnover 712,570
=========================================================================
