KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 14, 2020).

========================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================= Sherman Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 175.36 Adam Sec. 5,000 181.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 179.77 Darson Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 109.20 Y.H. Sec. 60,000 111.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 61,000 111.46 Alfalah Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 70 127.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70 127.00 FDM Capital Engro Polymer & Chem 5,000 48.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 48.65 Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 250,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. National Refinery 1,000 280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 280.00 SAZ Capital Pak Refinery 50,000 21.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 21.60 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 10,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 36.00 First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 168,000 75.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 75.50 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 160,000 129.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 129.37 ========================================================================= Total Turnover 712,570 =========================================================================

