Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 14, 2020).

=========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================
Member                Company                        Turnover       Rates
Name                                                of Shares
=========================================================================
Sherman Sec.          Attock Refinery                   2,500      175.36
Adam Sec.                                               5,000      181.97
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,500      179.77
Darson Sec.           D.G.Cement                        1,000      109.20
Y.H. Sec.                                              60,000      111.50
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         61,000      111.46
Alfalah Sec.          Dawood Hercules Corp                 70      127.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             70      127.00
FDM Capital           Engro Polymer & Chem              5,000       48.65
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       48.65
Tannu Sec.            Frieslandcampins Engro          250,000       65.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        250,000       65.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.     National Refinery                 1,000      280.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000      280.00
SAZ Capital           Pak Refinery                     50,000       21.60
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000       21.60
Fawad Yusuf Sec.      Roshan Packages Ltd.             10,000       36.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000       36.00
First Nat. Equities   TRG Pakistan Ltd.               168,000       75.50
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        168,000       75.50
Optimus Capital       United Bank Limited             160,000      129.37
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        160,000      129.37
=========================================================================
                      Total Turnover                  712,570
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

