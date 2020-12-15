State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (December 14, 2020).

=========================== US Dollar 160.1170 Pound Sterling 211.1943 Euro 194.0778 Japanese Yen 1.5372 ===========================

