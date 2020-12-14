Business & Finance
Hungary plans to issue 30-year forint green bond from Q2 2021
- Hungary will not hold 3-year government bond auctions next year but will boost its switch bond auctions.
14 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: Hungary plans no foreign currency bond issuance in 2021 but will start issuing a 30-year forint-denominated green bond from the second quarter, the Debt Management Agency AKK said on Monday.
