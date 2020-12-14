AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Hungary plans to issue 30-year forint green bond from Q2 2021

  • Hungary will not hold 3-year government bond auctions next year but will boost its switch bond auctions.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

BUDAPEST: Hungary plans no foreign currency bond issuance in 2021 but will start issuing a 30-year forint-denominated green bond from the second quarter, the Debt Management Agency AKK said on Monday.

Hungary will not hold 3-year government bond auctions next year but will boost its switch bond auctions.

