Pakistan
14 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.94650/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.86762/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1003/10 grams
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
