AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as vaccine rollouts dent appeal

  • Spot gold fell 0.4pc to $1,831.75 per ounce by 0746 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.4pc to $1,836.80.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

Gold prices dipped on Monday as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts lifted riskier assets, overshadowing hopes for further U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Spot gold fell 0.4pc to $1,831.75 per ounce by 0746 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.4pc to $1,836.80.

"The euphoria around a COVID-19 vaccine will likely overshadow further easing from the Federal Reserve and a fiscal relief package in the near term," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

"But gold could rally in 2021 when the vaccine optimism dies down and investors' focus returns to rising inflation expectations due to the large swathe of monetary and fiscal stimulus the U.S. economy still requires."

The first shipments of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine in the United States began on Sunday, lifting Asian equities.

But, limiting gold's losses were reports that a $908 billion U.S. COVID-19 relief plan could be introduced as early as Monday as a leading Democrat lawmaker suggested his party might be willing to reach a compromise.

Investors now await the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday with bets for increased purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to contain a rise in yields, which also weighed on the dollar.

"Gold could rise even if a fiscal stimulus deal isn't reached as long as the Fed manages to compress yields with the collapse in negotiations ahead of the meeting, potentially necessitating more aggressive monetary action," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, tends to benefit from lower interest rates that reduces its opportunity cost.

Silver fell 0.1pc to $23.88 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.9pc to $1,018.21 and palladium gained 0.3pc to $2,324.48.

Gold Prices

Gold dips as vaccine rollouts dent appeal

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters