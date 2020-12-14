Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif should personally handover parliamentarians resignations to speaker, says Shahzad Akbar
- In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.
Updated 14 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators to send their resignations to London based leader former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.
He said revolution was impossible without taking this action.
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
Nawaz Sharif should personally handover parliamentarians resignations to speaker, says Shahzad Akbar
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Read more stories
Comments