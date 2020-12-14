Work completed on setting up four SEZs in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZD&MC) has so far completed work on establishment of four special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Chitral, Nowshera, Ghazi and Jalozai.

The company has asked the Chitral business community to submit an application form till December 30, 2020 for allotment of plots measuring one acre, four kanal and two kanals in Chitral Special Economic Zone. This was revealed during a meeting held here at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional office under chairmanship of its coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan.

Javed Khattak, CEO KPEZD&MC during the meeting briefed the Chitral business community in detail regarding the Special Economic Zone in the district. Javed Khattak told the meeting that the allotment of plots in the Chitral Special Economic Zone is the first right of the Chitral business community, which provides jobs opportunities for locals and establishment of industries in the SEZs.

The senior official said the plots will be allotted on instalments to applicants of the Chitral, along with attachment of feasibility report of setting up of industry and submission of 25 percent down payment. He said Chitral women entrepreneurs should also take advantage from this opportunity, which can submit applications for availing plots in the Chitral Special Economic Zone. He furthermore said that.

The KPEZDMC CEO informed that additional 10 acres land will be acquired for Chitral Special Economic Zone whereas the work on infrastructure development and inauguration of the SEZ would take place within a month period.

Sartaj Ahmad while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for taking maximum benefits of locals from Chitral SEZ vowed that all efforts would be made to make the SEZ successful.

FPCCI regional coordinator said the Chitral SEZ will create jobs for local youth, besides it can play a vital role in boosting trade with Afghanistan and central Asian republic countries, hoping that the SEZ project would make the Chitral people economically self-sufficient. He said FPCCI chambers will jointly arrange skill training programs for Chitrali youths.

Sartaj Ahmad thanked the Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, his special assistant for industries Abdul Karim Khan, and Secretary Industry Javed Khan Marwat and the provincial department of industry for setting up a Special Economic Zone in Chitral.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020