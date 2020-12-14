Unbothered by PDM rally: PM spends time with his dogs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan spent time with his pet dogs in Bani Gala on Sunday, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held an anti-government gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Pictures were shared on the prime minister's official Facebook account in which he was seen feeding his pet dogs named, Sheru and Tiger, at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad. It may be noted that the 11-party alliance of the opposition under the banner of the PDM held a public rally in Lahore. Despite the tense atmosphere in the country's politics, people are sharing their comments on social media on pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan appearing in a calm state.

