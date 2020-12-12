AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Twitter Buys Screen Sharing App Squad

  • Twitter has announced that it has acquired Squad, a screen-sharing social app on the 11th of December.
12 Dec 2020
Twitter has announced that it has acquired Squad, a screen-sharing social app on the 11th of December. This app will allow Twitter users to share their screen and video chat at the same time.

According to TechCrunch, Squad's co-founders Esther Crawford and Ethan Sutin will join the company along with their entire team as part of this deal. Ester Crawford will also be leading a product in the conversations space.

As digital streaming became more popular ever since the pandemic, Squad has been able to increase it usage by 1,100 percent. Twitter hopes to use Squad's expertise in audio and video to build new format that allow users to engage in more interactive and meaningful conversations.

However, the actual Squad app, which allowed users to share their screens on mobile or desktop and simultaneously video chat, is not part of the deal. Twitter has announced that the app will be shutting down today. The company has also declined to share any more details about this deal.

It is also suspected that this decision to shut down Squad is based on that fact that much of the app is built using Snap’s developer tools, which will make it difficult to port Squad to Twitter’s backend.

