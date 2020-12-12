AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Re0.57/unit increase in Discos' tariffs for October sought

Mushtaq Ghumman 12 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency -Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Re 0.57 per unit in tariffs of Discos for October 2020 under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on December 17, 2020 to consider generation data of October 2020 to determine increase in tariff.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in October hydel generation was recorded at 3,174.15 GWh which constituted 30.99 percent of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,915.58 GWh (18 percent of total generation) at rate of Rs 6.4738 per unit, HSD- 6.60 GWh (0.06 percent of total generation) at a price of Rs 19.8361 per unit, RFO-154.47 GWh (1.5 percent of total generation) at a tariff of Rs 12.1712 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,145.33 GWh (11.18 percent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 6.7010 per unit, RLNG- 2,851 GWh (27.83 percent of total generation) at Rs 6.5529 per unit, nuclear- 714.56 GWh at Rs 1.0161 per unit and electricity imported from Iran 40.56 GWh at Rs 9.8210 per unit. The price of mixed generation i.e. from different sources amounted to 23.82 GWh at Rs 6.8712 per unit, and bagasse was recorded at Rs 6 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 134 GWh, 1.31 percent of total generation and solar at 60.64 GWh, just 0.59 percent of total generation in October.

The total energy generated recorded at 10,243 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 4.1190 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 42.191 billion.

CPPA-G has also sought previous adjustment of Rs 1.458 billion which constitutes Re 0.1423 per unit rise. The sale to IPPs was reduced by 21.06 GWh, the price of which was Rs 478 million (Re 0.0380 per unit) while cost of transmission losses was Rs 249.8 million - Re 0.1058 per unit.

The CPPA-G shows that net electricity delivered to Discos in October 2020 was 9,972.12 GWh at a rate of Rs 4.3291 per unit, total price of which was Rs 43.171 billion.

CPPA-G maintains that the reference fuel charges for October 2020 were estimated at Rs 4.3291 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 3.7579 per unit, hence an increase of Re 0.5712 per unit has been sought under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

