Promotion of lecturers: SHC issues notices to officials

Recorder Report Updated 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to chief secretary and secretary of education in a contempt of court petition pertaining to time-scale and promotion of 10,000 lecturers in the province. The high court was hearing a case against the Sindh government for not promoting 10,000 lecturers or granting them timescale despite court orders.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, issued the orders after the court had been moved against non-compliance of its orders in the case. Sindh additional advocate-general told the court that the issue had been included on the agenda of the provincial cabinet. The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the language in the summary for the cabinet was not appropriate, at which the court stated that it would look into it if the order of the court was not complied with.

The court asked why promotions of government employees had been blocked for a long time and remarked that the government didn't want to work. Justice Mazhar said that teachers had been running from pillar to post for timescale for several years and admonished the additional secretary for education for misleading the court.

"Only committees are constituted and would take ten years to resolve an issue," the court stated. "It is your dedication or court order that you had to work for the whole day," the bench replied to the additional secretary's contention that he had moved the summary after working tirelessly.

