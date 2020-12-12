Webinar on exploration of IT markets of Saudi Arabia and UAE held

KARACHI: A webinar to explore IT markets of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates was organized by TDAP on December 9, 2020. It has been organized in collaboration with [email protected], PSEB, Trade Minister Riyadh and Trade & Investment Counsellor, Dubai. Rohail Nazir from TDAP has moderated this webinar.

More than 26 IT companies form Saudi Arabia and Dubai took part in it and explores the options of sourcing from Pakistan. Some of them also shared markets insights with their Pakistani counterparts. Rohail Nazir, Asst Director inaugurated the session and elaborated on the purpose of webinar.

He said that the webinar was organized to help IT industry compensate the loss of non-participation in Gitex Technology Fair, 2020 due to travel restrictions from United Arab Emirate's authorities.

He further extended TDAP's cooperation in arranging more such webinars with an audience of big IT firms of the Middle East for Pakistani IT companies. Azhar Ali Dahar, Minister Trade and Investment Riydh while elaborating the plans of the Trade Mission said that some of the big name of IT companies of Saudi Arabia have been engaged.

He further said that as per Saudia's Vision 2030, economy would be transformed from oil-based to knowledge and skill-based economy from which Pakistan's IT industry can reap benefits. PSEB and [email protected] gave detailed presentations on Pakistan's IT industry and its potential which all the participants appreciated.

The webinar later on turned on into an interactive session where the companies from Saudi Arabia and UAE offered their assistance and technical help to Pakistani IT companies. M/s Azeemi Technologies besides other assistance even offered complimentary office space to those IT companies which intends to venture into Saudia's IT market. Sohaib from Sports fever 360 apprised then participant's bout UAE's markets and bottlenecks which a new IT firm can face.

At the end, participants expressed their gratitude and appreciation for TDAP for organizing such an informative and interactive session for IT industry of Pakistan and hoped that more such webinars may also be arranged.-PR

