Unlawful online content removal: PTA rejects impression created by AIC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has termed the impression created by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and its members regarding the 'Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020' rules as prejudiced and wrong.

The PTA spokesperson said the rules, "The Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020" had been notified by the federal government vide notification dated 27 Nov 2020.

These rules have been framed as a statutory requirement under Section 37(2) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). A comprehensive consultation process was carried out by the consultation committee formed on the directions of the prime minister of Pakistan.

During the process, key local and international stakeholders were invited in the interest of broad-based consultation, active engagement, and open dialogue including AIC and its members i.e. Google, Facebook, and Twitter etc. The committee held meeting with the AIC on 19 June, 2020.

During the meeting, the committee and the AIC exchanged views on the AIC submitted response on the consultation framework. Besides, AIC members Facebook, Google and Twitter were also approached for consultation individually, as desired by the AIC.

Google and Facebook participated in the consultation process on 26th and 29th June 2020, respectively. Hence, the AIC's stance that meaningful consultation was not carried out is misleading and against the facts. Since timelines were to be followed by the Committee for finalisation of its report based on the Islamabad High Court order dated 12-09-2019, and the federal government directions vide Consultation Committee notification dated 28th Feb, the process could not be kept open-ended and prolonged indefinitely.

Therefore, after due consultation, the final report of the committee was submitted to the federal government, considering all reasonable concerns and recommendations of stakeholders, remaining within the legal provisions and the tenets of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the PECA 2016.

The right to freedom of speech and expression has duly been included in Chapter 2 of the Rules, in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The PTA wishes to dispel prejudiced and wrong impression being created regarding the rules. It is reiterated that the rules in no sense aim to harm the business environment in Pakistan rather would pave the way for better investment opportunities for tech companies, while remaining compliant with local laws.

The PTA, as telecom sector regulator, shall continue to support all tech companies and stakeholders in realising digital transformation goals, within the bounds of the country's laws and relevant rules, he added. In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, technology companies had sought his assistance to ensure that critical changes are made to the newly-approved social media rules, which have made it "extremely difficult" for social media firms to continue their platforms and services in Pakistan.

