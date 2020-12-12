Bilawal for end to 'establishment's role in govt formation'

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the establishment's role in government formation would have to come to an end, while the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz ruled out any "compromise."

Both were talking to media persons, here at Jati Umra after a meeting on Friday.

Bilawal told media that both the government and its facilitators would have to think and accept the people's decision.

He ruled out any possibility of dialogue with the government.

"Imran Khan should resign and leave the office himself," Bilawal said, adding: "Time for talks had long gone."

When asked about Imran Khan's repeated stance that all the thieves have assembled on a single platform (PDM), Bilawal said the prime minister used to issue threats but now talking about talks.

Regarding resignations from Assemblies, he said they were ready to give the sacrifice of their government in Sindh, adding that those talking about any cracks in the PDM were just daydreaming. He added that the matter would also be taken up in the party's Central Executive Committee.

Replying to a question, he said that all the parties in PDM were political parties and they would not want to create such a situation that benefits a "third force."

He added that the people of Pakistan are in favour of democratic forces and the government and its" facilitators" should know that they will not be able to stand between the masses and their aspirations for long.

To another query, he said the 11-party PDM long March would be unprecedented.

He said that the PDM is going to stage a historic public meeting in Lahore on December 13, which would send a strong message to Islamabad just like Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala that our puppet prime minister stands alone.

"We believe that the PDM's first phase has been successful and after December 13, we will enter the second phase. And all of you will see that this government will pack its bags itself," Bilawal said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam said the sitting ministers were in contact with the top PDM leaders for talks but she was not interested in that and did not even consider it appropriate to give a reply.

"The person who had been stating repeatedly that he would not give any NRO was begging for talks; neither the PDM nor the people would give any NRO to Imran," Maryam said.

She said she believed from the very beginning that the current government was "bogus" and there should not be any dialogue with them.

She thanked Bilawal for inquiring about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's health and expressing his condolences over her grandmother, Shamim Akhtar's death.

To a question, she said, "We spoke on several matters of PDM and the upcoming jalsa."

She reiterated that the "jalsa" would be held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, Maryam in a video message said that December 13 is not just a day for a rally but of making decision and writing a new chapter in the country's history.

"The place where the Pakistan Resolution was approved by standing by the right and the truth, you, by the grace of God, will write a new history at the same point by standing by the right and the truth," Maryam said.

She said a decision had to be made whether to get one's right or making a compromise with the current worst possible state of affairs.

"You have to make a decision," she said. She also highlighted government failures from the unprecedented price hike and fake cases to the sell-off of Kashmir, vote theft and trampling upon the Constitution and the Parliament.

Maryam thanked the people for participating in the previous rallies of PDM despite all the restrictions imposed by the government and asked them to attend the event in Lahore as well to stamp the decision against the bogus rulers.

